Rapper Cassper Nyovest recently hinted at dropping a gospel album in the near future

The Phumakim hitmaker shared a positive tweet responding to a fan who was curious about his next move since he gave his life to God

Netizens shared their views on the star wanting to release a gospel album soon

Cassper Nyovest hints at dropping a gospel album. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Hip-hop rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has proven that there is nothing he can't do. the star recently seemingly shared that he might be releasing an album of a different genre soon.

Cassper hints at dropping a gospel album

The Phumakim hitmaker has social media buzzing yet again after he announced that he has now given his life to God and that he was grateful to Christ for saving him.

Cassper Nyovest, not so long ago, hinted at releasing a gospel album on his Twitter (X) page after one of his fans was curious about his next move since he was now born-again. The star replied positively to the tweet and wrote:

"It’s possible man. Trust me, I’m very excited to see what God has in store for me on this new beautiful Journey where I walk with him and learn about his love, his plans , his heart and his will. I know one thing doe, IT’S GONNA BE BETTER THAN ANYONE CAN IMAGINE!!! HALLELUJAH!!!"

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's tweet

Many of Mufasa's fans responded to his tweet about him dropping a gospel album in future:

@VendaVendor said:

"Bless."

@BMKekana wrote:

"I think Lebo Sekgobela said she wants to make a song with you on one of her interviews."

@iamjackdanielle responded:

"Yes❤️ hallelujah."

@UglyManSwit tweeted:

"Praise be to God."

@mjust_hlubi mentioned:

"Cass, ever since you accepted God, you are starting to sound like Bushiri. I wont be surprised if you turn your mansion into a Church."

@cheeseBoySA4 commented:

"Any fill up event this year Cass? Any celeb city this year?"

