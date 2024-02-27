A young man showed off his talent at one of the barbershops, he sang his out for the customers

The gentleman was captured in a TikTok video, he left the clients highly impressed

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering him with applauds and asking producers out there to recognise such talent

A man showed off his stunning vocals at a barbershop. Images: @mikey2reality/ TikTok, @ContemporAd

Source: UGC

One talented guy showed off his singing at a salon. He was captured in a TikTok video entertaining customers.

The clip was uploaded by @mikey2reality. The young man can be seen standing in a salon while an instrumental to Kenny Lattimore's All I Do Is For You song was playing. The gent sang to it amazingly.

In the end, the customers were all impressed, praising how good and talented the guy was.

The TikTok user also expressed how more things are happening in salons than doing hair and gossip.

"Barbers are not just for haircuts or gossip... But check this talent being hidden in a barber."

Man sings at a barber shop

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the guy's singing talent

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users applauding him for his talent.

@SAMEER_O_786 stanned:

"Someone, please sign this guy, very talented, boys this is now what makes us proud in SA."

@Casper Labuschagne (حسن) felt emotional:

"This guy almost made me cry. So much talent hidden in this city."

@gaba adored:

"This guy has been giving me goosebumps....you are talented dear."

@Camy loved:

"Vocal control is insane!!!!! ❤️."

@Kirdre' Bower was impressed:

"Woah @Alvida_J."

@CandyHuman2022 commented:

"So emotional, beautiful. Better than the original. "

@tocktick34567445566921 said:

"Amazing , man got a voice, no two ways about it. Here's to upwards for the bra. Somebody koppel him with a producer and a writer."

School kids trend for amazing voices

In another story, Briefly News reported about school kids who went viral for their voices.

A video posted on TikTok by @lee_ndokuhle_12 shows a schoolboy leading the group as they sing Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa in acapella style. Their voices can be heard singing together perfectly in the TikTok post with over 1.9M views. Many netizens were pleasantly entertained.

Source: Briefly News