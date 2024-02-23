Ezase-Vaal Brass Band members in Gauteng showed off their talent and played Imithandazo by Kabza De Small

The gang performed at St. Canaan, and the beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the band with positive vibes

A Gauteng brass band beautifully played Imithandazo by Kabza De Small. Images: @bravo_saxrsa/ TikTok, @Kabza De Small/ Facebook

A brass band in Gauteng had Mzansi in their feelings after they played Kabza De Small's infamous song, Imithandazo.

The track caused heatwaves in the country and internationally during the December holidays. A large number of people still feel the song to the core.

In the video shared by @bravo_saxrsa, the band stands in formation with their instruments in the evening. Their instructor did his thing, and they started playing the bop.

According to the caption, Ezase-Vaal Brass Band performed this beautiful song in St. Canaan. People who were watching didn't let the band down. They also hopped along and sang the song as they played - a stunning moment.

Brass band performed Imithandazo

Watch the amazing TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stanned the brass band perfomance

The video garnered over 194k likes, with many online users showering the band with love and applauding their talent and creativity.

@MPHO loved:

" There's something about Brass band I can't even explain it."

@Teboho Phiri stanned:

"So no one is gonna say anything about the bass line???❤️"

@Ah Mozisi applauded:

"This is special❤️Well done guys!."

@luyanda_dando said:

"Hybo …I’d really rest in peace…. If this was played at my funeral ❤️."

@Boss Mom‍♀️ adored:

"If you got goosebumps when the crowd started singing along, let’s camp here."

@Dimpho Nawa wished great:

"They better invite them to big stadium events ."

@Skaftin_Sabantwana felt emotional:

"I just broke down into tears."

Lady emotionally sings Imithandazo song

In another story, Briefly News reported Kabaza De Small reacting to a fan jamming to his hit song, Imithandazo.

In a video shared by @nowdaysboys, a beautiful partygoer was overcome with emotions when she sang the song. She was singing Young Stunna's verse when she almost felt very emotional. The clip got the musician's attention.

