According to Spotify charts, Imithandazo by Kabza De Small became the Amapiano DJ's biggest hit

The music pioneer's first big hit is Asibe Happy , and he features DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku in the joint

Netizens continue to laud the song, saying it is not just a song as it evokes numerous emotions

Kabza De Small landed his second biggest hit with 'Imithandazo.' Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has yet another hit under his belt. According to Spotify charts, Imithandazo has become the Amapiano DJ's second biggest hit.

Kabza lands another big hit

An X user @2020Africa observed that Kabza De Small's Imithandazo has raked in some big numbers. Taking to X, the user said:

"Imithandazo” Surpasses “Asibe happy” and becomes Kabza De Small's Second biggest hit in his Career in South Africa across all main Charts."

Asibe Happy produced massive numbers on Spotify

The Amapiano music pioneer's first big hit is Asibe Happy. The song was released in 2021, and in it, he features DJ Maphorisa, and Ami Faku's angelic voice completes the banger.

The song was released just before the December festive season and had people preparing their groove shoes.

The song makes people miss their partners or even wish they had one.

Mzansi gives Imithandazo it's flowers

Netizens have said numerous times how big Imithandazo is. The song featured Young Stunna and was taken from Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's joint project, Isimo.

@thaboreagan said:

"That 'Imithandazo' is more than just a song."

@ThobelaThandiwe saidL

"This song is something else. Bless all who were involved in making it a success."

@Mdokodi added:

"Asibe happy was a bang and for me his best work yet."

@OscarMNgema said:

"It will surpass Abalele by next. Thus becoming his biggest hit."

MogoengTiisetso added:

"Happy for him man."

Kabza reacts to lady singing his song Imithandazo at groove

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small's hit song Imithandazo with Mthunzi had a lady going all emotional at a club.

The video of the lady singing the song captured Kabza's attention. Netizens all share the same sentiments with the lady, saying the song is very spiritual.

Source: Briefly News