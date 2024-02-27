An ex-convict and musician, Pitch Black Afro, recently talked about how he ended up in prison

The star shared in an interview some details that led to him being charged guilty

Pitch Black Afro also mentioned that the judge told him to take the fall as he was in the wrong place at the wrong time

Pitch Black Afro broke his silence about how he ended up in prison. Image: @snl, @news24

After serving three years in prison for the premeditated murder of his wife, Catherine 'Trisha' Modisane, in 2018, Pitch Black Afro has opened up about some details that led him to prison.

Pitch Black Afro says the judge told him to take the fall

Social media streets have been buzzing ever since ex-convict and musician Pitch Black Afro whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was released on special remission for non-violent inmates.

Recently the star trended on social media after an interview of him went viral. In a video posted by @ThisIsColbert on X, formerly Twitter, the musician is heard sharing how the judge told him to take the fall as he was found in the wrong place at the wrong time and that the judge also said in court that there wasn't any evidence that he can judge Pitch black Afro with.

The X user captioned the video:

"It was sad, even the judge said 'there's no evidence how can I judge this guy?' but he still judged me guilty,'Pitch Black Afro details how he ended up in prison.There's no justice system in SA."

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on Pitch Black Afro's revelation

Many netizens weighed in on what the star had to say about how he ended up in prison. See some of the reactions below:

@Victor78043292 wrote:

"We need to know that judge…"

@NPrudence shared:

"I still don't think he's innocent. He was at the right place. Accountability is lacking."

@Jackass_DOP responded:

"Checked out the interview its really sad."

@Dynamic1852 tweeted:

"I hope he gets all the help he needs."

@VisionMayibuye mentioned:

"Wrong place at the wrong time njani cause he admitted he pushed his wife and she hit her head against the wall."

@JasonKhumalo3rd commented:

"Nah that can’t be. I think the weed Pitch Black Afro has been smoking killed his brain cells as well."

@ShakerShabalala said:

"This justice system only works for rich people, the are many innocent people behind bars as we speak."

