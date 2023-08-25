Pitch Black Afro's recent recent from prison has raised a few concerns among some South Africans

This after reports that the rapper was one of the beneficiaries of the special remission for no-violent crimes

The star who had only served three years from his ten-year suspended sentence was found guilty of culpable homicide in June 2020

The details surrounding Pitch Black Afro's release have caused a stir on social media. The rapper made headlines after he was declared a free man after serving only 3 years in jail.

Pitch Black Afro benefits from special remission despite partner's death

Popular South African rapper Thulani Ngcobo popularly known as Pitch Black Afro was reportedly released from prison after serving only three years of his ten-year sentence.

According to News24, the Neva Let U Go hitmaker was among the beneficiaries of the special remission for non-violent inmates despite his partner's death. The special remission also benefitted former president Jacob Zuma.

What is the special remission and what are its terms?

The special remission for non-violent inmates was reportedly meant to benefit inmates who had committed non-violent crimes. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Pitch Black Afro was among those who had benefitted despite having pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

According to reports, the rapper was slapped with a ten-year sentence after he was found guilty. He was initially accused of murder and defeating the ends of justice after following the death of his fiancée Catherine Modisane.

Modisane was found dead in a bread and breakfast in Johannesburg on31 December 2018 after having had a heated argument with Ngcobo. She died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

