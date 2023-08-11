The Department of Correctional Services has announced its decision regarding former President Jacob Zuma's resentencing

The DCS stated that Zuma was readmitted at the Etscourt prison and later released on special remission

Many of Zuma's supporters are ecstatic that he is officially a free man, while some South Africans feel it was an injustice

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma does not have to worry about serving the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence anymore.

Former President Jacob Zuma was released from prison less than two hours after his resentencing. Images: Mike Hutchings & Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced on Friday, 11 August, that Zuma handed himself over at the Estcourt Correctional Service Facility at 6am that morning.

The DCS National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announced Zuma's resentencing at the Etscourt prison.

Jacob Zuma released on special remission

The decision to put Zuma back in prison comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the former President's release on medical parole was unlawful and invalid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The court ordered the DCS to resentence Zuma. The department complied with the order on Friday and also decided to release Zuma on special remission, reports News24.

The minister explained that the special remission process was not specifically designed for Zuma but to address the overcrowding issue in correctional facilities. Lamola added that over 9 000 former inmates had been released on special remission.

Lamola also stated that the special remission process started in early April this year. Zuma only spent less than 2 hours after he was resentenced.

Msholozi's special remission was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to Jacob Zuma being released on special remission

@Khangale20 said:

"Why don't they deal with Arthur Frazer? Zuma didn't release himself."

@osmaseko said:

"Now Zuma and his stooges must thank Mr Ankole."

@ShaneMatlala said:

"Long live His Excellency President Jacob Zuma long live. Thank you, President Ramaphosa, for finally not abiding to pressure from colonist settlers."

@Funanani__ said:

"Sober decision. Admit and quickly release. But Stellenbosch isn't happy. President Zuma isn't going back anywhere. "

@sekgwari_bauba said:

"Jacob Zuma was never going to prison again, our country is a joke."

Jacob Zuma is officially a free man, Department of Correctional Services confirms 15-month sentence is expired

Briefly News previously reported that Today, Friday, 7 October 2020, officially marks the end of former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court.

Zuma was sentenced on 15 June 2021 after he failed to appear at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on numerous occasions. On 8 July 2021, Zuma handed himself over to the police and was kept at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility, reports News24.

A few months later, on 5 September, Zuma was released on medical parole by former National Commissioner of the Correctional Services Arthur Fraser, known as Zuma's ally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News