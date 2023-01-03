Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus’ plan to create a political party has left Mzansi unimpressed

Niehaus believes his political movement will work to liberate both South Africans and members of the ANC

Political analyst Thapelo Tsilapedi believes that Niehaus does not have the numbers to rival South Africa’s ruling party

After serving the ANC for 43 years, the disgraced politician was expelled due to misconduct. He has since been vocal about the ruling party’s failures and believes it has been infiltrated by a rogue, sell-out, white monopoly capitalist agent.

The former ANC member said President Cyril Ramaphosa and his “sellouts” should not be allowed to use the party’s brand, colours, and logo after destroying it. He also claimed that the party is turned into a Trojan Horse for white monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

However, political analyst Thapelo Tsilapedi believes the ANC has no reason to feel threatened by Niehaus. He believes that Niehaus does not have the numbers to rival the ANC.

Speaking to EWN, Tsilapedi said it will be an uphill battle for Niehaus and other former ANC members to challenge the party. He added that the title of leadership is not only within the ANC but within society.

Citizens react to Carl Niehaus’ political plans:

@JBeaunoir said:

“You need to read the room Mr Niehaus. Ace and all those other thieves that call themselves RET faction are not going to leave the ANC to join your new party simply because inside the ANC they are closer to getting their hands on state coffers and a chance to stay out of jail.”

@Mndeni361 wrote:

“Don't be surprised if this party gets two seats in the next election and Carl Niehaus makes it to Parliament as an MP. South Africans don't mind jokes like that.”

@lebese6_sam added:

“I wonder who is willing to be led by a dodgy character like Oom Carl, the man just cannot be trusted in anything let alone a political party that is going to need a lot of financing. We all know that he and money don't mix.”

