A political analyst thinks former ANC member Carl Niehaus's plan to start a rival political movement won't dent the ruling party

Niehaus claims his movement is for all the people who have been betrayed by the ANC and invited disgruntled members to join him

Thapelo Tsilapedi doesn't anticipate that many ANC members will defect and join Niehaus' new movement

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) member, Carl Niehaus, got tongues wagging when he announced his plans to start a new political movement. A political analyst claims that Niehaus' movement shouldn't have the ANC on guard as it poses no threat.

A political analyst claims that Carl Niehaus' new political party won't threaten the ANC. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA & RODGER BOSCH

While speaking to 702 an analyst from Rhodes University School of Politics, Thapelo Tsilapedi said:

"I cannot imagine it would be a big problem with the splinter of Carl Niehaus."

Niehaus, who was kicked out of the ruling party for misconduct after 43 years in the ANC, claimed the party was no longer serving the interest of South Africans or their ideal. The banished former ANC member added that his movement was for anybody who has been betrayed by the ANC.

According to EWN, Niehaus opened the doors to his new political movement and invited disgruntled members of the ANC to defect and join him.

However, Tsilapedi doesn't believe that many members would heed Niehaus' call and leave the ruling party in favour of his political movement.

The political analyst also added that Niehaus' proposed mandate of land expropriation without compensation, the nationalisation of the reserve bank and the creation of a state bank were not new. What the movement needed is credible leadership to sustain the mandate.

South Africans weigh in on Neihaus' plan to start a new movement

South Africans are questioning why Niehaus would start another party when there are so many he could have joined.

Below are some comments:

@EliasMahlangu20 claimed:

"Will end up with more political parties than voters."

@thecookiesagain joked:

"Carl is starting another bowel movement, and he wants people to join in. I can’t wait."

@kalahari2 asked:

"Who’s going to fund this circus?"

