Carl Niehaus celebrated the New Year with his beautiful young wife and stepson at a Judith Sepuma concert at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

The expelled member of the African National Congress shared images and videos of the beautiful moment on social media

South Africans took the opportunity to troll the former ANC member in the comments sections questioning who funds Neihaus' lifestyle

CAPE TOWN - Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus flooded social media with images of his new family celebrating New Year's Day at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Carl Niehaus celebrates New Year's Day with new family at Judith Sepuma concert. Image: @niehaus_carl

Source: Twitter

Niehaus also posted videos of his young wife and stepson dancing along to Judith Sepuma songs as she was performing at the gardens.

Niehaus tweeted:

"Spending New Year’s Day at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Later this afternoon we will go to a concert here with #JudithSepuma."

Neihaus' recent political troubles seemed far from his mind as he danced and sang with his family. The former ANC member was expelled from the ruling party for six counts of misconduct, News24 reported.

Though the family seemed to have a beautiful and enjoyable start to the new year, that didn't stop South Africans from trolling the former ANC member in the comments section.

Here's what citizens are saying:

@MandlaMncube17 asked:

"Are you part of the Stellenbosch mafia, because you're unemployed but living large."

@tsitso09 jabbed:

"Thanks to your handler. He is really taking care of you and your family. What about your poor MKMVA comrades? How are they doing after spending fruitless nights in tents outside Zuma's compound?"

@coltrane1367 suggested:

"Singhenaphi Carl? WhatsApp this to your friends who care."

@3onn18 questioned:

"When do you spend time with your own children?"

@BomepomeNovel probed:

"Who's paying really?"

Source: Briefly News