Carl Niehaus wrote a lengthy letter to his comrades, who have been urging him to challenge his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC)

Niehaus said will not fight to stay in the ANC because the party has lost its ideals and is dead and buried

South Africans reacted on social media and said the former ANC member is just hurt he got booted from the party

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus said the growing calls for him to reconsider not appealing his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) have been overwhelming.

The former spokesperson for the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Military Veterans Association expressed that choosing to resign following his expulsion was a painful decision.

In the open letter he wrote to his comrades, Niehaus said he has lost faith in the ANC's ability to lead black South Africans to full liberation "especially economic liberation, from white monopoly capitalism," reported TimesLIVE.

Niehaus added that the outcome of the ANC's 55th elective conference cemented the party's demise, and he believes there is no chance for the ANC to return to its former glory.

"As I have said, the ANC is now finally dead and buried, and all that remains is to erect the tombstone."

Junior Khanye said:

"Carl is a disgrace and bitter because he was expelled from the party. He was misled that he will never be expelled now he's licking his wounds."

Phasha Makgolane wrote:

"Carl was expelled from the ANC for ill-discipline, the story about resigning is hogwash."

Moowzee Maluka asked:

"If it's dead, why was he supporting Mkhize faction?"

Thihangwi Tshikoxo

"He is an expelled cadre, the best he can do is to form his own political party like what EFF guys did."

Genevieve Miller mentioned:

"So dramatic, when is he collecting his Oscar?"

