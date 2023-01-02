Expelled African National Congress Carl Niehaus says he has not given up on the liberation struggle

Niehaus announced on Monday, 2 January, that he plans to launch a new political movement that will challenge the ANC leaders that have gone rogue

The former ANC member has received support from many South Africans, but some believe he is being too ambitious

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress member Carl Niehaus is not letting his expulsion hinder him from continuing his political ambitions.

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus has plans to tackle white monopoly capitalist agents in the ANC. Images: Marco Longari & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

On 2 January, Niehaus announced during a YouTube broadcast that he had not left the liberation struggle and would form his own political movement.

Niehaus stated that his political movement would not only liberate all South Africans but would also liberate ANC members who are currently being led by a "rogue white monopoly capitalist agent".

The former ANC member called on ANC members to join his movement to fight against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We are not going to fight the ideals of the African National Congress. We are not interested in fighting those comrades who are truly dedicated to those ideals, who still find themselves in ANC.

Our invitation to all of them is to join us in a rededication and commitment to the full liberation of our country. We cannot allow Ramaphosa and his sellouts to abuse the brand, the colours, [and] the logo of the African National Congress after they've killed [it]. After they've hollowed it out," said Neihaus.

Niehaus added that he wants to continue with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) ideals such as land expropriation. The former ANC member also stated that the conversation would be continued on Wednesday, 4 January, at 7pm on Twitter Spaces.

South Africans share their thoughts on Carl Niehaus' announcement

@RhadebeSobhuza said:

"Nothing against Carl but starting a political party is difficult and tedious. Needs a lot of money, even worse now because donors over R100 000 must declare."

@NerdZulu said:

"All the best to Ntate Carl Niehaus. One of the few White South Africans who declined the Apartheid privileges if it meant the exclusion of Blacks - Africans, Coloureds and Indians."

@lachla1 said:

"If Carl Niehaus forms a Political Party, he'll require considerable funds as a deposit and even if he raised the money, I doubt he'd get even 'one' seat in Parliament based on the electoral system."

@Jmotlhamare said:

"Carl is not launching a new political party. He is just coming out. These people are sleepers inside the ANC. They start with permanently campaigning against the ANC inside the ANC. That’s the sign and proof of being an enemy of the ANC. We have been saying this all along."

@Nathi29247073 said:

"Good move by Carl. Form another movement. I hope all who are not happy with the leadership of the ANC will join this movement and start working towards the 2024 election. That will b good for the ANC."

