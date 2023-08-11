The Department of Correctional Services' decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on special remission has a rubbed AfriForum the wrong way

Zuma was released from Estcourt prison 90 minutes after he handed himself over to the correctional facility

AfriForum criticised the move climbing it exhibited that ANC cadres are above the rule of law in South Africa

PRETORIA - AfriForum is riled up after former President Jacob Zuma was released from the Estcourt prison only hours after he handed himself over to the authorities.

Civil rights group AfriForum is outraged that DCS released Former President Jacob Zuma from prison on special remission. Image: Chanin Nont & Ramin Talie

Source: Getty Images

The civil rights organisation has accused the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) of treating Jacob Zuma with kid gloves and affording him special treatment so soon after he returned to prison.

Jacob Zuma and over 9 000 other inmates released on remission

On Friday, 11 August, the DCS announced that Zuma and over 9000 other prisoners would be released from jail on special remission, News24 reported.

Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that the decision was made to address overcrowding issues in correctional facilities across South Africa.

AfriForum accuses DCS of helping Jacob Zuma evade justice

AfriForum is not pleased about the move and has accused the DCS of assisting the former president to avoid justice.

Ernest van Zyl, campaigns officer for strategy and content at Afriforum, did not mince his words when criticising the department, saying the decision proved that anyone affiliated with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was clearly above the law, EWN reported.

Van Zyl slammed:

“It is clear that the ANC will ensure that none of its comrades ever serve time behind bars, even if it makes a mockery of the rule of law in this country."

South Africans divided by Jacob Zuma's release

Below are some comments:

@InhouseAgent4 said:

"Zuma remission sentence can be set aside by the court of law because it was irrational."

@Khumbu_M criticised:

"What’s so special about Jacob Zuma? Clear that the rule of law doesn’t apply to some people."

@cossykam claimed:

"This is what should have been done from the start. But no, we cheered the useless Fraser, who ended up putting Zuma in a deeper mess."

@mafete_ryz10285 added:

"DA must go to court again cause it seems as comrades they don’t get arrested, so South Africa, we need to get a new government where the rule of law will apply to each and every citizen of this country."

