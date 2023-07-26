The Democratic Alliance is seeking clarity about former President Jacob Zuma's pending imprisonment

The opposition party says Zuma has essentially become a fugitive because he is in Russia for medical care

The DA wants the Department of Correctional Services to answer a few questions about their plans for Zuma's arrest

CAPE TOWN - While former President Jacob Zuma is in Russia receiving medical treatment, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know if he will be arrested anytime soon.

The Democratic Alliance wants to see Jacob Zuma behind bars following ConCourt's ruling. Images: Foto24/Gallo Images & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The DA has asked the Department of Correctional Services to give clarity on Zuma's possible imprisonment to complete his 15-month sentence.

DA says Jacob Zuma has become a fugitive

The opposition party has claimed that Zuma has essentially become a fugitive because of his extended stay in Russia.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced that Zuma is receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed medical condition in Moscow.

In a statement issued by Janho Engelbrecht MP, DA Shadow Minister of Correctional Services, he says Zuma's trip to Russia is a response to the Constitutional Court for dismissing his leave of appeal.

ConCourt stuck with the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that stated Zuma had to return to prison to finish his sentence because his medical parole was unlawful and invalid.

Engelbrecht added that Zuma's trip is even more suspicious because he is supposed to appear in court for his arms deal corruption trial.

"In addition, Zuma is scheduled to face corruption charges on 15 August, adding further suspicion on his extended trip to Russia," said Engelbrecht.

Englebrecht stated that the party wants to know if Zuma had permission to leave the country per the conditions of his parole release.

The party also wants answers on whether the department will issue an arrest warrant should Zuma not return to South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele still in the dark about Zuma's arrest

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police are waiting to hear from the Department of Correctional Services on whether they should arrest the former president.

According to TimesLIVE, Cele has been in contact with DCS Minister Ronald Lamola because the prerogative to arrest Zuma was handed to his department.

The police minister added that his department is also getting ready for the time the police will have to take Zuma back to prison.

Fikile Mbalula says the ANC does not want Zuma to go back to jail

Briefly News previously reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the political organisation is not enthused about former President Jacob Zuma being ordered to go back to prison.

This comes after the Constitutional Court upheld a ruling that Zuma needed to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence because his release on medical parole was invalid and unlawful, reports The Daily Maverick.

Addressing the media on Sunday, 16 July, Mbalula responded to EFF leader Julius Malema's call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant Zuma a presidential pardon so he does not spend another day behind bars.

Source: Briefly News