The Constitutional Court has dismissed the correctional services bid to keep Jacob Zuma out of prison

The apex court upheld the Supreme Court of Appeals ruling ordering the former president to return to jail

Zuma was granted parole after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment in 2021

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's controversial imprisonment has again been thrust into the limelight.

Delivering yet another significant ruling, the Constitutional Court has dismissed the Department of Correctional Services' bid to have the ruling Zuma must return to prison overturned.

ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months for contempt

Former president Zuma's incarceration drama can be traced all the way back to former Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser's 2021 decision to grant Zuma medical parole, EWN reported.

Earlier that year, the former president was handed a 14-month jail sentence by the ConCourt for refusing to testify in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Pretoria Hight declares Jacob Zuma's parole unlawful

Fraser's decision was challenged in the Pretoria High Court, which ruled that Zuma's parole was granted unlawfully in December 2021.

The ruling was challenged in the Supreme Court of Appeal in November 2022, the SCA upheld the high court's decision and ordered the former president return to jail.

Zuma's incarceration drama has travelled full circle back to where it began with the Constitutional Court throwing out the Correctional Services application to keep Zuma out of prison, The Citizen reported.

SA divided by ConCourt ruling over Jacob Zuma's parole

Below are some comments:

@Mpinzana6 said:

"He must be rearrested as soon as possible."

@Tshepo_Yadilemo pointed out:

"Yet De Clerk never went to prison for committing crimes against humanity. What a time to be alive."

@madimetjame criticised:

"Thuma Mina stooges."

@FsTebza claimed:

"Once again, the Concourt has told Jacob Zuma that he is not above the law and he is not a law unto himself. Escort Prison calling his name ... After all, he built it to spend his last days there."

@fred_979 speculated:

"No wonder trucks are burning."

