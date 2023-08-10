The Department of Correctional Services will be announcing the decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma should return to jail on Thursday, 10 August

the former president was released only two months into serving his 15-month sentence that the Constitutional Court handed down in July 2021

There are fears that if Zuma is ordered to return to jail that South Africa will see a repeat of the unrest that gripped the nation in 2021

PRETORIA - Embattled Former President Jacob Zuma will finally know his fate as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is expected to announce its decision on whether Zuma should return to prison on Thursday, 10 August.

The highly anticipated announcement on if he should serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence will be made by Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, SABC News reported.

Jacob Zuma awarded medical parole 2 months in jail term

While the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to a 15-month jail term in June 2021, the former president was released on medical parole only two months after starting his sentence.

The release caused an uproar, and both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal ultimately ruled that the parole was granted unlawfully and the former president should return to jail, EWN reported.

When the Constitutional Court dismissed the DCS’ bid to overturn the ruling, the weight of the decision to send Zuma back to jail fell on Thobakgale’s shoulder.

The acting commissioner must now decide if the time Zuma spent on medical parole will count towards the 15-month sentence or whether the former president will be required to serve the remaining 13 months in jail.

SA fears a repeat of 2021 July unrest

The decision does not come without fear of consequences, as many have concerns that South Africa will see a repeat of what happened the last time Jacob Zuma was sent to prison.

In July 2021, regions in KwaZulu-natal and Gauteng were thrust into chaos with throngs of Zuma supporters demanding that the former president be released.

The initial incarceration resulted in widespread looting, violence, and destruction of key infrastructure.

Mzansi anticipates DCS' decision on Jacob Zuma

Below are some comments:

@joseph_lebona said:

“The commissioner must be brave enough and send Thabo Bester's friend back where he belongs.”

@NgobeniMohau commented:

“We will be waiting.”

@JKaindjee65 claimed:

“The man did a lot for South Africa before independence let him be.”

@Luke_2316 remarked:

Zuma belongs in prison. This cannot reasonably be in dispute. But little hope exists that DSC & Thobakgale will do the right thing.

@ndabenhle_nathi cautioned:

“[The commissioner] must think before he makes the decision because we saw what happened last time.”

@Maxoffence1 demanded:

“Put the heathen behind bars and throw away the keys.”

Jacob Zuma Returned to SA Following Extended Medical Trip to Russia, Private Prosecution Court Date Loomed

In another story, Briefly News reported that Former President Jacob Zuma is back in South Africa after jetting off to Russia to receive medical treatment for a mysterious illness.

Zuma's return comes just in time for the former president to attend a private prosecution matter that will be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 4 July, News24 reported.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan and state advocate Billy Downer filed an enforcement appeal to stop any action from Zuma's private prosecution, while the former president appealed the ruling that it was an abuse of power.

