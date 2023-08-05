The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is expected to announce its decision on whether to incarcerate former president Jacob Zuma before next Thursday

The DCS received representations from concerned parties, and the national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, will make the final call

South Africans on social media shared their opinions on the complicated matter of Zuma's medical parole

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will reach a decision on the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma before the upcoming Thursday.

Department Correctional Services to decide on imprisonment

The DCS has confirmed that it received representations from concerned parties regarding the issue, reported TimeLIVE.

The spokesperson of DCS said the next step involves the national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, reviewing all the material received, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgement, and correctional guidelines.

Supreme Court of Appeal's ruling on Zuma's parole

According to News24, last year in November, the SCA rejected Zuma's appeal for medical parole and ordered his return to Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. The SCA's unanimous judgement stated that Zuma had not completed his sentence and must return to serve it.

Thobakgale's decision will be communicated to the public once it has been made. Earlier, Thobakgale reached out to interested parties for their input on handling the complex issue of Zuma's parole.

SA citizens discuss whether Jacob Zuma should return to prison

Kevin Knipe posted:

"Law and court system is a joke in RSA if you got money."

Colin Bridger mentioned:

"Nothing happens fast in ANC government."

Musa Manyando commented:

"He will be sick next week. Parole on medical grounds."

Simza Simelane said:

"Captured judicial system of SA."

PJ Kelly wrote:

"Fair is fair, he is not special."

