JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is back in South Africa after jetting off to Russia to receive medical treatment for a mysterious illness.

Former president Jacob Zuma has returned to South Africa after an extended medical trip to Russia. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Zuma's return comes just in time for the former president to attend a private prosecution matter that will be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 4 July, News24 reported.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan and state advocate Billy Downer filed an enforcement appeal to stop any action from Zuma's private prosecution, while the former president appealed the ruling that it was an abuse of power.

Zuma heads to Russia after Constitutional Court ruling

Zuma's medical condition flared up after the Constitutional Court upheld the SCA's ruling that former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser unlawfully granted Zuma medical parole.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi released a statement revealing that the former president's medical check-ups and observations in Russia went well.

Manyi added:

"He wishes to thank all the progressive South African citizens and organisations who sent him good wishes and prayers during this period."

The Department of Correctional Services has yet to communicate what it plans to do about the SCA ruling ordering Zuma to return to jail.

Jacob Zuma Foundation says former president made a submission to Correctional Services Commissioner, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has made submissions to the Correctional Services Commissioner regarding the possibility of his return to jail.

This comes after the Constitutional Court recently rejected the Correctional Services' application to appeal the SCA's decision on Zuma's medical parole, stating that the appeal had no reasonable chance of success.

The dismissal has raised questions about whether the time Zuma spent on medical parole would count towards his 15-month sentence, reported EWN.

