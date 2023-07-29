Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed Zuma's submissions to the Correctional Services Commissioner on his possible return to jail

This follows the Constitutional Court's rejection of the appeal to challenge Zuma's medical parole, citing low chances of success

South African citizens on social media weighed in on uncertainty surrounding Zuma's medical parole

PRETORIA - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has made submissions to the Correctional Services Commissioner regarding the possibility of his return to jail.

Jacob Zuma's fate hangs in the balance

This comes after the Constitutional Court recently rejected the Correctional Services' application to appeal the SCA's decision on Zuma's medical parole, stating that the appeal had no reasonable chance of success.

The dismissal has raised questions about whether the time Zuma spent on medical parole would count towards his 15-month sentence, reported EWN.

According to SABCNews, the foundation said Zuma was given a 48-hour deadline last Wednesday to make the submission, effectively confirming the Commissioner's decision, which was announced on October 7, 2022, stating that he had completed his entire incarceration period.

Zuma's submission to Correctional Services stirs emotions

Siyabonga Dladla commented:

"Let them arrest uMsholozi. We're ready."

Yanno asked:

"Why put an old, sick man in jail for something he did before I was even born but leave the guy who hid millions of dollars recently?"

Mpho Mabotja posted:

"Leave the old man alone. At least during his era, there was no loadshedding, the country was not as toxic as it is now."

Bafana Modibedi suggested:

"Zuma must just stay there in Russia. Putin must issue him with a permanent residency."

Bloza Mositsa wrote:

"Correctional Services and SAPS do your work please and no one is above the law even Zuma."

