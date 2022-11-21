The Constitutional Court has overturned the decision to deny Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś parole

Waluś gunned Hani down in his Boksburg home in April 1993, a move that could have plunged SA into civil war

Zondo ruled that while Waluś crime was serious and deliberate, he had met the conditions for parole

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Janusz Waluś, the man responsible for assassinating anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani, will be released from jail after the constitutional court ruled that he should be released on parole.

Janusz Waluś, the man who murdered anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani, will be released from jail. Image: WALTER DHLADHLA/Getty Images & @sa_crime/Twitter

Source: UGC

The judgement means that the highest court has set aside Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola's refusal to grant Hani's killer parole in March 2020, Newsroom Afrika reported.

Waluś, a polish immigrant, gunned Hani down in his home in Boksburg on April 1993 and has been serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

According to TimesLIVE, Though Chief Justice Raymond Zondo agreed that Waluś had committed a meticulously planned crime that almost plunged the country into civil unrest, the assassin had served the minimum required time before being eligible for parole.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zondo said while handing down the judgement that Lamola's decision not to grant parole was irrational and required to be reviewed.

Lamola justified his denial of the parole application stating that the trial court was sending a message when it handed down the sentence. Waluś said that if he were imprisoned forever, it would be an unjust, inhumane and cruel punishment.

South Africans react to Waluś impending release from prison

Social media is alive, with many South Africans dragging the constitutional court for ruling that the convicted assassin should be granted parole.

Here are some reactions:

@UnathiMajova97 commented:

"This is crazy, infact this is beyond crazy."

@Ke_Moeletsi claimed:

"Cyril will be known for making sure that racists are happy in this country. He is openly serving them."

@Dylan822 stated:

"I welcome his release. Murders are being released daily on parole."

@stamdot3 marvelled:

"In our lifetime...wow."

@VusumuziWaZweli pointed out:

"We might not like the release of Janusz Walus. But that is the nature of the liberal democratic order we chose."

@I_am_Bongsie added:

"This is pure rubbish."

@kaya_kenneth claimed:

"The same court that sent President Zuma to prison."

Jacob Zuma’s medical parole confirmed to be unlawful, appeal dismissed by SCA

In another story, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was confirmed to be unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, 21 November.

Zuma and former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s leave for appeal, was dismissed with costs. The costs will be shared between AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance.

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan said the SCA ordered that Zuma returns to prison. She said: “It will be for prison authorities to decide whether the time he spent on unlawful medical parole should count as part of his 15-month contempt sentence.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News