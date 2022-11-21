Chris Hani’s widow has expressed her disdain for the Constitutional Court’s judgement granted on Monday, 21 November

The ruling handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will allow Janusz Walus to be granted parole in 10 days

Limpho slammed Zondo for granting parole during an interview and said the country is being run under a dictatorship

GAUTENG – Late struggle icon, Chris Hani’s wife has expressed her disdain for the Constitutional Court’s judgement that will allow Janusz Walus to be granted parole.

Limpho Hani was outside the courthouse and did not hold back her anger when questioned about the judgement. Walus, originally from Poland, was handed down a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993.

He made numerous attempts at parole. However, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola tossed aside the latest in 2020, which was appealed at the ConCourt.

During an interview with eNCA, Limpho slammed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for granting parole and said:

“This is dictatorship at the highest. This country is finished as long as we have this court led by Zondo and this club of his we are done we should forget about this country.”

She said it was not surprising that on the same day that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was declared unlawful, Walus was granted parole.

The Citizen reported that Limpho previously urged the court to throw out Walus’ attempt at freedom, saying that he took the life of a father, husband, and comrade in the struggle.

Chris Hani and Janusz Walus have been trending on social media. Here’s what citizens are saying about the ruling:

@gininda_p said:

“She’s angry that the state failed her and Hani’s family including the so-called comrades this is really disappointing.”

@Sbu_Fo posted:

“Janusz Walus is going to give one exclusive interview, write one book and become an instant millionaire whilst Hani turns in his grave. This can’t be called freedom.”

@zenzele wrote:

“So the man who killed Chris Hani Janusz Walus gets parole but Zuma has to go back to jail.”

