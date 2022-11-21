Popular Amapiano pioneer DJ Sumbody was tragically gunned down in Sandton over the weekend

Leader of the EEF Julius Malema shared a heartbroken tribute about the musician's death claiming the nation failed DJ Sumbody

Gauteng police don't know the motive of the shooting but have called on citizens with any information to step forward

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, 20 November, South Africans woke up to the news that famed Amapiano musician DJ Sumbody was killed in a hail of bullets. Like many citizens, Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema paid the popular musician a mournful tribute on social media.

Eff leader DJ SUmbody shared a heartbroken tribute to DJ Sumbody following the artist's tragic death. Image: Oupa Bopape & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The red berets leader posted an image of the late Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, embellished in EFF colours and the party's logo. In the caption, a heartbroken Malema bemoaned that the nation had failed the DJ, claiming that he had fallen victim to a failed mafia state.

Malema signed off:

"Rest my boy, but I'm not okay"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka, was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday at 12:30 am in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were called to the scene where two people were found in a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TimesLIVE, A third victim was found in a BMW X5 and was transported to the nearest medical centre for treatment. Masondo said that the motive behind the shooting was unknown, but Gauteng police were looking for suspects and investigating the shooting that claimed DJ Sumbody's life.

Masondo called on any individuals with information to come forward and assist with the apprehension of the suspects.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's heartbroken tribute to DJ Sumbody

Some citizens slammed Malema for making DJ Sumbody's tragic death about him.

Here are some comments:

@murielnaidoo asked:

Did you ever comment about the farm killings, South Africans killed by illegal immigrants you love so much?

@Given_MIZ claimed

"I wish it was you, this is the Lawlessness you always advocate."

@BogosiSedie1 added:

"RIP, Dj Sumbody. Wena Julius, we will deal with you."

@TshilidziTuwan1 insisted:

"This country needs a decisive, authoritative, but democratic leader. We cannot carry on like this."

Somizi shares conversation with DJ Sumbody before his death: “His last words were don’t forget to wear white”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Somizi had broken his silence following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing on Sunday, 20 November. Unknown gunmen reportedly gunned down the star in Johannesburg.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with the media and on social media platforms. Part of the statement read:

"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sekofa allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News