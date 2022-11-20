South Africa is still trying to come to terms with DJ Sumbody's untimely passing after he was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November

The late star's fans and industry colleagues have poured heartwarming tributes following the news

Somizi Mhlongo also took to his page to share the last conversation he had with his friend alongside a touching caption

Somizi had broken silence following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing on Sunday, 20 November. Unknown gunmen reportedly gunned down the star in Pretoria.

Somizi has shared screenshots of his last conversation with DJ Sumbody. Image: @somizi and @djsumbodysa.

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with the media and on social media platforms. Part of the statement read:

"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sekofa allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022."

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi Mhlongo shared his conversation with the late hitmaker a day before his tragic passing.

The Idols SA judge also wrote a lengthy caption saying DJ Sumbody had instructed him to wear a white outfit for his event because it would look like they were in heaven. He wrote:

"I am numb….. I no longer know how to feel and react to the news of the loss of loved ones..:: we definitely are living on borrowed time ….. here’s a back story about how life is unpredictable. So yesterday, I got a text from Sumbody inviting me to his gig today….. I then offer to post for him, but he just says YEP…. then I tell him to have manners, but he still doesn’t get why I say so he decides to video call to get clarity; then I tell him that he’s supposed to say pls and thanks when someone shows acts of kindness which we laugh about and at that time he was at a salon getting groomed, and his last words to me were don’t forget to wear white tomorrow coz it’s gonna look like we are in heaven which obviously we didn’t think much about that statement…..:: and little did we know that today it’s gonna be exactly that LITERALLY heaven…… rest easy OUPA….. what a joker u were…… a hard worker and very humble…… ya neh."

