SA's beloved celebrity couple is under fire for celebrating their pit bull amid increasing calls for the breed to be banned

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie posted a few pictures with their dog at the park, and they said that they love him

Their Instagram followers were upset and called them heartless for shamelessly domesticating a pit bull capable of being vicious

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie were at the park with their pit bull. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni angered many folks on Instagram for posting pictures of his wife, Liesl Laurie, and their pet pit bull.

The media personalities celebrated their dog turning one year old, and their followers could not believe they owned the dangerous breed. Dr Musa captioned the pictures of his small family and said:

"Happy birthday to our baby Cashew Mthombeni. A one-year-old baby! We love you!"

The post was not well received by many people following the rising number of fatal human attacks by pit bulls in the country.

Some of the couple's followers expressed their disappointment with their lack of timing and urged them to surrender their dog to the SPCA.

@lk_lindt_sibiya asked:

"Pit bull?"

@tmakgotla stated:

"Hand that thing over to the SPCA. A black child died, and many others. Read the room. To post this at this time you."

@bubblez_matinise said:

"Wrong time to post a pit bull

@rodneyschumacher mentioned:

"Pit bulls are killing innocent souls, and you are busy celebrating them. You people are heartless."

@nqaba_madikiza added:

"Only a year old, and it's that big. These things are really not normal."

@gobaanita

"Musa pit bull ayikho semthethweni."

@djnaves shared:

"That dog is way bigger than that"

@d_masis commented:

"MF is that a pit bull?"

Pit bull owners surrendering pets to SPCA leaves South Africans divided

In related stories, Briefly News reported that the South African Pitbull Federation believes that lives are being lost due to irresponsible animal owners.

This comes as some pet owners opt to surrender their pit bulls to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

