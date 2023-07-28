The State Attorney's office has failed to recover the R18.2 million former president Jacob Zuma used for his corruption trial

Th Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has criticised the state for incompetence in failing to issue Zuma with a summons

Outa revealed it is considering taking legal action to force the state to do its job

Johannesburg - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is less than impressed with how the State Attorney the issue of money owed from former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said the fact that the State Attorney had not recovered a cent of R18.2 million spent on the trial reeked of incompetence.

SCA orders Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

In April 2021, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that Zuma was not entitled to use state funding for his defence costs in his corruption trial. The SCA ordered the State Attorney to take the necessary steps to recover the taxpayer money that was spent on Zuma's defence, TimesLIVE reported.

Two years after the fact, not even a summons letter has been sent to the former president asking him to pay back the money.

Outa takes aim at SA State Attorney

Speaking on CapeTalk, Duvenage criticised the State Attorney for failing to take action.

Duvenage said:

"They've been given this instruction two years ago. Last year in March, it said it was preparing to issue the summons, and still today...Nothing."

The Outa CEO said his organisation was considering opening a case to complete the State Attorney's office to do its job and recoup the million spent on Zuma's trial.

Meanwhile, Former President Zuma is expected back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg in August to try to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from the trial.

South Africans question why Jacob Zuma hasn't paid back the money

Below are some comments:

@DURITZ79 asked:

"Why is nobody taking JZ to task? Is it complicated? Does he know too much? Or is it just not worth the effort? What is it, tell me?"

@Imali500 said:

"It's likely will never be issued. Law enforcement in S.A. is by preferential selection."

@language325 demanded:

"We want our money, he must pay our money back."

@DanMoeketsi1 criticised:

"I don't understand why it takes time for the judiciary to take action on well-known figures compared to a person like me who would have been put in jail four failing to pay."

