The Democratic Allaince marched to Parliament in protest of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial bill into law in April

The official opposision party calimed the bill will cost the South African econom 600 000 jobs

CAPE TOWN - Scores of Democratic Alliance supporters descended on the streets of the City of Cape Town to voice their concerns about the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

The Democratic Alliance marched against the Employment Equity Amendment Bill in the City of Cape Town. Image: @jsteenhuisen

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs Employment Equity Amedment Bill

The controversial bill, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, aims to promote diversity and equality in the workplace.

Through the bill, the Minister of Employment of Labour will be able to identify and set employment equity quotas for each economic sector, EWN reported.

However, the DA has taken exception to the the bill, branding it race quotas and an attempt at racial engineering.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen adresses protestors

Speaking to hundreds of protestors, DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for introducing the "race quotas".

The DA published Steenhuisen's speech on the party's website.

Steenhuisen said that bill which he called the Race Qoutas Act could cost South Africa 600 000 jobs and kill increased investment and economic growth.

He added that the bill will puch coloured and indian people out of the work force.

South Africans divided by DA's race quotas march

Below are some comments:

@MasilelaSikwala asked:

"Where are the jobs?"

@nonvisedmente praised:

"What an epic vibe! These are the people that are making the future better could not be more proud of the DA on this cold winter day!"

@Brutuz1849599 claimed:

"The very same energy should be applied in private sector where a white person would earn more than his/her black counterpart while in the same position."

@nesibindi123 said:

"Always. A united people will always triumph. #StopRaceQuotasMarch."

@TlhabiDenis questioned:

"Do these people understand the bill, or are they just matching against themselves?"

@BosveldLeeu1 added:

"We created all types of jobs, why stand together United for fair access to jobs, let's start creating new jobs."

