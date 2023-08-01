An EFF politician from the uMvoti Municipality has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter

The child's stepmom notified the police after she noticed that her step-daughter had been assaulted

The man was remanded back into custody for the state to collect more evidence in the case

MATIMATOLO - A prominent Economic Freedom Fighters politician in KwaZulu-Natal is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of his 5-year-old daughter.

An EFF politician from KwaZulu-Natal was for the alleged sexual assault of his daughter. Image: Caspar Benson & Thabo Jaiyesimi

Source: Getty Images

The man, whose name will not be published to protect the child's identity, appeared in the Grey Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 1 August, where he was remanded into custody for the court to assess whether he should be granted bail.

Stepmom notifies the police of sexual assault

The child's stepmom sounded the alarms on the alleged assault, which took place on 16 March 2023. The woman noticed something was amiss with the girl and notified the police, IOL reported.

The politician was only arrested a month later after the investigation was allegedly nearly abandoned by Matimatolo police.

ABC calls for Ipid to investigate Matimatolo police officer

The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), which is in a coalition with the ANC in the uMvoti Municipality, criticised the police for frustrating the investigation into the sexual abuse allegations.

The party called for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to probe an investigator from the Matimatolo police station for obstructing justice in the case, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the allegation against EFF politician

Below are some comments:

@Vaccinations13 slammed:

"The group of criminal syndicates masquerading as politicians."

@wazinme007 said:

"Yoh, this can't be a civilised human being."

@mareejsl asked:

"If it’s not the ANC, it’s the EF… What’s wrong with these people?"

@mlu2468 suggested:

"The government must reconsider bringing back the death sentence."

