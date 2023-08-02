KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for two suspects who robbed and killed a police officer, Nkosinathi Ntinga

The suspects entered Ntinga's house while his wife and colleague were there and stole service pistols and cellphones before kidnapping Ntinga

Police are urging the public to provide any information to help arrest the perpetrators

RICHARD'S BAY - The KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for at least two suspects who robbed and killed a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal.

A KZN police officer was kidnapped from his house and killed by two armed men. Images: Luca Sola & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Suspects rob several police officers

According to TimesLIVE, warrant officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, who is also a cop, were at their house with a co-worker when two armed men barged into the house.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects barged into the house and robbed the police officers of their service pistols and cellphones.

The assailants then forced Ntinga and a senior administration clerk from Ntambanana police station who was visiting and drove off. The clerk was later found on the side of the road with injuries.

Police suspect the clerk was thrown out of a moving car.

Police officer dumped on the side of the road

According to IOL, Ntinga was later found at the Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds and the clerk's stolen vehicle was dumped in a sugar cane field, not far from where they found the body.

Ntinga's wife was unharmed by the perpetrators. Police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could potentially lead to an arrest.

Maximum police resources have been deployed to find the cop killers.

