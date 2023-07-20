A Durban metropolitan police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday

The police say Officer Errol Ogle was driving on the M7 when he stumbled upon a truck hijacking in progress

ALS paramedics said there was little they could do to save the officer because he had sustained a fatal wound

DURBAN- An eThekwini metropolitan police officer, Errol Ogle, was shot and killed while trying to do his job.

Durban metropolitan police officer Errol Ogle was shot and killed in the M7 on Thursday. Images: Nishell Pieters & Steve Middleton

The incident took place on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman off-ramp on Thursday morning, 20 July.

Durban metro cop killed trying to stop a truck hijacking

According to IOL, the metro cop was on duty when he noticed a truck driving in the wrong direction on the M7.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police officer flagged the truck driver to stop the vehicle. Netshiunda added that the metro cop had no idea that he stumbled across a truck-jacking.

The four suspects were travelling in a silver VW Polo. They shot and killed the officer and stole his vehicle and firearm.

Police found the car abandoned on Stapleton Road in Pinetown, and a search for the suspects is in progress.

Durban metro cop declared dead on the scene

According to TimesLIVE, ALS Paramedics were alerted about the shooting incident at around 7am. The metro cop reportedly sustained a fatal gunshot wound, and there was little the paramedics could do to save him.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson added that the police officer was declared dead on the scene.

