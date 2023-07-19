A Mpumalanga woman is suspected of burning two people to death in a shack fire in Emalahleni

The incident took place on Sunday, 16 July, when paramedics responded to a call that a shack had been intentionally torched

The police are unsure what the motive behind the arson incident was but revealed domestic violence could not be ruled out

VOSMAN - A woman has landed herself in the crosshairs of the Mpumalanga police after a shack fire claimed the lives of two innocent people.

A Mpumalanga woman has been arrested after two people died in a shack fire in Emalahleni. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The victims burned to death after a shack was torched in Vosman, Nelspruit, on Sunday morning, 16 July, TimesLIVE reported.

Mpumalanga Paramedics discover 2 victims burned beyond recognition

When paramedics arrived, the bodies of a 27-year-old male and a 40-year-old female were discovered burnt beyond recognition and declared dead at the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, after preliminary investigations, evidence led police officers to a 30-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the incident.

Mpumalanga police explore if domestic violence motivated shack arson

Mohlala said the motive behind the fire is still unknown, but the police cannot rule out the element of domestic violence.

The woman appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 18 June, where she faced two counts of murder and arson, IOL reported.

The alleged arson incident was condemned by Mpumalanga provincial Commissioner, Lt-General Semakaleng Dapheny Manamela.

Durban residents left homeless by informal settlement fire plead for shelter after homes burned down

In another story, Briefly News reported that scores of people have been left homeless after what the Kennedy Road informal settlement residents have described as the worst fire to date.

An uncontrollable blaze tore through the settlement on Sunday, 16 July burning down an estimated 1 000 homes.

Devastated by the destruction left in the fire's wake, residents with nowhere to stay are pleading for shelter from anyone willing to help. Speaking to EWN, one of the settlement's residents, Mxolisi Myeni, said he felt he could not turn to the government because it had failed the informal settlement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News