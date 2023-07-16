The victims of the devastating Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban are pleading for help

About 1 000 dwellings were razed to the ground after a fire tore through the settlement, leaving thousands homeless

One resident said he couldn't turn to the government because he felt it had failed the informal settlement

DURBAN - Scores of people have been left homeless after what the Kennedy Road informal settlement residents have described as the worst fire to date.

The victims of the Kennedy Road informal settlement fire are pleading for help.

Source: Twitter

About 1 000 homes burned in Durban informal settlement fire

An uncontrollable blaze tore through the settlement on Sunday, 16 July burning down an estimated 1 000 homes.

Devastated by the destruction left in the fire's wake, residents with nowhere to stay are pleading for shelter from anyone willing to help.

Speaking to EWN, one of the settlement's residents, Mxolisi Myeni, said he felt he could not turn to the government because it had failed the informal settlement.

Officials have estimated that about 3 000 people have been left homeless by the blaze, eNCA reported

South Africans weigh in on Durban informal settlement fire

Below are some comments:

@KokoNdhlovu said:

"Devastation... Durban is facing all manner of disasters floods, tornados & fires."

@SpheDludla remarked:

"The Dept of Human Settlements and eThekwini Municipality will never find a solution to the problem that is Kennedy Road."

@FreePovert16387 suggestred:

"Call ZUMA to build for them because are his supporters."

@Jannyochei mourned:

"Such a sad situation."

@RalphSinger13

"See, there are more rewards for voting ANC."

@raycharle100 claimed:

"This is very strange. First trucks now shacks."

@oddjob6156 asked:

"What is going on in KZN? Has it been cleansed yet?"

@True_Thando_ sympathised:

"Yoh. Everything they own is gone."

