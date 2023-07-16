Limpopo police found a man's car was found burning in Mphagani village in Giyani

The man's lifeless body was also found nearby, and he was declared dead on the scene

The latest crime incident has many South Africans worried about what is becoming of the country

GIYANI - The South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to a tragic scene in Mphagani village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Limpopo man's car set on fire

Police found a man's car burning and his lifeless body tied with a rope just a few metres away from the vehicle. The man was also set alight by the perpetrators.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the man's personal articles, such as his cellphone, wallet and Identification Document, were also found, reports SABC News.

Ledwaba stated that emergency services personnel and fire brigades put out the fire and declared the man dead on the scene. The police have launched a manhunt to find the killers.

Ledwaba added that a post-mortem is still to be conducted.

South Africans worry about the nation as crime levels increase

Many South Africans took to Facebook to comment on the man's brutal death. Some had messages of condolences, while others worried about the station of the country.

Here's what they had to say:

James Saltana said:

"South Africa is going to turn into a ghost country, so many people get killed every time and some of them if not most will never rest in peace."

Lusaka Makhaula said:

"Life is harsh."

James Obetha said

"It is worrisome that innocent road users are being mercilessly attacked by some demoniacal monsters. This is retrogressive and barbarian and is most likely going to wreck our economy , cooperation and peace. South African government should maximise its security in all the areas most affected by systematic criminality."

Meshack Wa Hlungs

"If it's not killing, it's accidents in Limpopo. Whatever the evil."

Onwaba James said:

"Limpopo has taken over from KZN and Mpumalanga as the most evil provinces in SA."

Nkosinati Breezy Morrison said:

"The life we are living nowadays it's time to bring back death sentence."

