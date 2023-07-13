The Police in the Eastern Cape are working overtime to find those responsible for the KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Five men have been brought into police custody for their involvement in the incident that killed six and left four wounded

The shooting is allegedly drug-related, given that the house where it happened was considered a drug den

KWANOBUHLE - Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people in KwaNobuhle, Gqeberha.

3 gunman open fire on alleged drug house in Eastern Cape

The mass murder took place on Tuesday, 11 July, when three gunmen pounced on a house in the area during the height of loadshedding and opened fire on the occupants, Newzroom Afrika reported.

While six people's lives were lost, four others were wounded but luckily survived the incident.

Among the slain victims was a girl who was only 17 years old.

The mass shooting is suspected to be drug-related as the house was considered a drug den by the community.

Easperncape police nab suspects linked to KwaNobuhle mass shooting

The police made quick work of rounding up those believed to have had a hand in the massacre, with the arrests taking place only two days after the tragic incident on Thursday morning, 13 July, TimesLIVE reported.

The suspects, ranging from 21 years old and 34, were nabbed in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp.

Mzansi is taken aback by Eastern Cape mass shooting

Below are some comments.

@sammytlhapi commemted:

"Eastern Cape is problematic."

@SimonRossouw claimed:

"Much safer to be in Ukraine."

@Grayboy451 asked:

"Where is Bheki Cele? Minister of Condoleezza? Trucks are being destroyed... People are being killed like flies...and the ANC is busy renewing themselves."

@BlondieThamaga exclaimed:

"What is going on in my country."

@BandileThola questioned:

"Eastern Cape never had this type of madness. What's going on, vele?"

@Ankomaliq said:

"This is too much now, the level of crime in this country."

