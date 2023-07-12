Sixteen people allegedly looking for food and recyclable goods at a landfill site in KwaZulu-Natal were shot at

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa says the security guards first fired rubber bullets before switching to live ammunition

Details around the shooting are still sketchy, but the scavengers are reportedly known for disrupting services at the landfill site

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

BUFFELSDRAAI - Security guards in Buffelsdraai responded with gunshots when 16 people arrived at the Buffeldraai Landfill Site, reportedly looking for food.

16 People Shot at a Landfill Site While Allegedly Looking for Food and Recyclable Goods

Source: UGC

In a statement seen by Briefly News, security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the mass shooting occurred on Wednesday, 12 July.

"Scavengers" shot while raiding a landfill for recyclable goods

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram stated that RUSA received a call from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics asking for help transporting injured people to Redcliffe Clinic in Redcliffe - KZN to Osindisweni Government Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On arrival, RUSA members were informed that two people were already taken to the hospital, and 14 others were still at the clinic.

The shooting victims informed RUSA members that they were searching for food and recyclable goods when the security guards opened fire. The security guards initially fired rubber bullets before changing to live ammunition.

Security guards claim scavengers were hampering operations

According to TimesLIVE, the version of the scavengers could not be confirmed because the security had a different version of events.

Balram that they received information that the scavengers were halting operations on the landfill site. RUSA was previously called to assist after they reportedly blocked trucks from entering the landfill site.

"Reaction Officers were previously called out to assist after scavengers blocked trucks from entering designated dumping grounds forcing drivers to drop their loads at the entrance. Scavengers would also allegedly climb onto the trucks and remove garbage while the vehicle was in motion," said Balram.

RUSA also indicated that truck drivers were held at gunpoint at the landfill site entrance and forced to empty the contents of their vehicles.

Mzansi outraged after a Durban woman was murdered while driving to work: “What has this country become?”

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman's life ended tragically on Tuesday morning, 27 June, while driving to work.

The Durban woman was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Edwin Swales Drive at around 6:30am.

According to TimesLIVE, Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics stated that paramedics at the scene quickly assisted the woman believed to be in her 30s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News