Truck drivers in KwaZulu-Natal have created a massive backlog on the N3 at Van Reenen Pass which the South African Police Service is trying to clear

The police say they are not sure why the truck drivers have decided to close off the major road by parking across it

South Africans are seemingly proud of the truck drivers for taking a stand although there is no clear indication of reason for the protest

VAN REENEN - The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal is attempting to a large backlog of trucks on the N3 Van Reenen Pass on Friday, 3 December.

The Tugela Toll Plaza has also been forced to close due to the truck roadblock. It is currently unclear what is the reason behind the blockade is.

Truck drivers have blocked the N3 Van Reenen Pass in both directions. Images: @TrafficSA & @LadyHaleyTeaton

SABC News reports that the blockade started in the early hours of the morning. The truck drivers are said to have parked their trucks and many have taken the keys out of the ignition.

The truck drivers blocked both sides of the Van Reenen pass, according to SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker. SAPS is trying to get the truck drivers to remove their vehicles.

The N3 is the main road that connects Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and motorists have been advised to stay clear of that road, for now, reports News24.

"We’re advising people to avoid that area traffic that is backed up in that area is currently being diverted to alternative routes," says Naicker.

On social media, Twitter account @TrafficSA alleges that the truck blockade is due to protests.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say about the alleged truck protest:

@gareth_tindall said:

"Manufacturers come to a standstill as well, well-done guys ."

@SirlambertM said:

"What's the reason behind this protest?"

@AzaniaR1 said:

"SA truck drivers are our heroes #PutSouthAfricansfirst"

@Nduski3 said:

"But honestly, though… this has been happening for years. Government must establish a TRT (military grade) to keep the N3 running and sweep all these thugs away."

