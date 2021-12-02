Covid 19 Cases Sore to Almost 12k within 24 Hours, 44 New Deaths Reported

Covid 19 cases continue to reach new highs as the rate of infection jumped to 22.4% with 11 535 cases reported within the past 24 hours

Sadly 44 more people lost their lives to the virus as it sweeps across the country as the fourth wave grips Gauteng

Social media users responded to the alarming new set of statistics with some calling for more people to get vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG - Covid 19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in South Africa with 11 535 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Tragically, 44 more people have succumbed to the virus as the fourth wave sweeps across Gauteng.

The latest round of Covid 19 tests has revealed that almost 12 000 people have become infected. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 8 000 of the new cases were reported in the province.

The positivity rate has risen from 16% to 22.4% after the latest round of 51 402 tests were carried out according to eNCA.

Concerned citizens reacted to the latest alarming set of statistics

@Veronic49098777:

"Shame upon those who think the numbers have cooked, shame!!!! Go get vaccinated and practise precautionary measures. That is the right thing to do."

@lungani_ndumiso:

"Recovery rate is still at above 95 %. Shouldn't that be the focus? "

@aroraprem:

"Dear @nicd_sa - the whole world is holding their breath. You have incredible data collection - want to know

1. Cases in Gauteng by vaccine status

2. Hospitalization status (On O2, On Vent, General) by vaccine status

Having this data will be priceless at this time.

- From India"

Omicron: Trevor Noah claps back at countries responsible for SA travel ban

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah has clapped back at overseas countries who close their borders to Mzansi after local scientists detected the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Mzansi.

The award-winning comedian took to Twitter to react to the news that some European countries had Omicron cases way before it was flagged in Mzansi.

The Daily Show host was responding to a report by CBS News about the variant being present in Europe before local experts discovered it here. The star shaded the countries that have closed their borders to Southern African countries. Along with a kissing emoji, he said:

"We’ll take our apology in free plane tickets and hotel stays please!" reports TshisaLIVE.

Nigeria supports SA, calls countries for imposing a travel ban over Omicron

In similar news, Nigeria has pledged its support of South Africa as many countries across the globe have instituted travel restrictions on the country after South African scientists warned the world about the new Omicron variant.

A number of Western nations and some countries from the African continent which includes Rwanda have barred South African citizens from entering their borders.

