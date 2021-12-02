Nigeria has thrown its weight behind South Africa as many nations across the globe turn their backs against the country because of the Omicron variant

Some European and African nations have issued travel prohibitions on South Africa since the announcement of the new strain

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have held discussions in the past few days to strengthen relations between the countries

ABUJA - Nigeria has pledged its support of South Africa as many countries across the globe have instituted travel restrictions on the country after South African scientists warned the world about the new Omicron variant.

A number of Western nations and some countries from the African continent which includes Rwanda have barred South African citizens from entering their borders.

Nigeria has called out other countries for imposing travel bans on South Africa. Image: Stringer/AFP

It has since been revealed that the variant has been doing its rounds in Europe and was present in Nigeria since October, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa goes on a state visit to Nigeria

President Cyril Ramaphosa was recently in Nigeria to hold trade discussions with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari stated that despite the panic that has been created by the new strain, both presidents have been able to hold successful talks, according to EWN.

The two nations have had fruitful discussions about women and youth development and how to strengthen the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria.

Ramaphosa used the meeting, which included a high-level ministerial delegation and members of the business sector, to criticize the southern African region's travel prohibitions.

Nigeria confirms 1st case of Omicron variant in test sample taken in October

Briefly News previously reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that two cases of the Covid19 Omicron have been identified in the country in the last week.

The strain was discovered in two South African travellers who landed in the West African country.

According to the NCDC, the variation was discovered in a sample obtained in October after retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases of the Omicron among travellers to Nigeria, reports TimesLIVE.

Social media users from across the globe have shared their thoughts about the Omicron variant being present in Nigeria back in October.

Here's what they had to say:

@LMhlanga23 said:

"So the whole world even Africa will blame S.A travellers for the discovery of the omicron virus in their countries now SAHRC is letting us down now with their transparency in these things at first we were proclaimed to be owners of Delta variant in Africa they called it SA variant."

@techpriest said:

"Given Nigeria has now located Omicron in an October sample... seems plausible. As ever, by the time we notice, it's too late and it's (mostly) everywhere."

