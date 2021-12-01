The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says the Covid19 Omicron variant was tested positive in travellers from South Africa

The NCDC says they have sequenced other Covid19 test samples and found that the Omicron variant was in the country in October

Social media users say it is time to stop blaming South Africa for the new strain because it has been around for a while

LAGOS - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that two cases of the Covid19 Omicron have been identified in the country in the last week.

The strain was discovered in two South African travellers who landed in the West African country.

The first case of the Omicron variant in Nigeria was reportedly found in Covid19 test samples taken in October. Image: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

According to the NCDC, the variation was discovered in a sample obtained in October after retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases of the Omicron among travellers to Nigeria, reports TimesLIVE.

The NCDC's statement comes just as President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to have discussions about the Omnicron variant, according to SABC News.

Social media users from across the globe have shared their thoughts about the Omicron variant being present in Nigeria back in October.

Here's what they had to say:

@LMhlanga23 said:

"So the whole world even Africa will blame S.A travellers for the discovery of the omicron virus in their countries now SAHRC is letting us down now with their transparency in these things at first we were proclaimed to be owners of Delta variant in Africa they called it SA variant."

@techpriest said:

"Given Nigeria has now located Omicron in an October sample... seems plausible. As ever, by the time we notice, it's too late and it's (mostly) everywhere."

@kbmoriri said:

"Recently Ramaphosa was there to launch this virus."

@Mutaqin59168525 said:

"Which part can't they understand, Omicron is spread worldwide and to stop blaming SA."

@gitoma1 said:

"I see Nigeria has now found a case of Omicron dating back to October. It’s clearly been circulating for ages. Perhaps this gives hope it’s no more serious than any of the other flavours."

2 People tested positive for Omicron variant in Netherlands before South African flights arrived

Briefly News previously reported that Dutch officials have confirmed that the Covid19 variant of concern, Omicron was found in two test samples before the arrival of flights from South Africa.

The test samples were dated 19 and 23 November, according to Dutch officials. On 25 November, South Africa was the first country to report on the novel coronavirus strain.

Dutch officials say it is not yet clear whether the two people that tested positive for the Omicron variant were in South Africa before coming to the Netherlands.

The National Institute for Public Health stated that 14 people who arrived from Johannesburg and Cape Town tested positive for Covid19 and had the new variant, according to a report by News24. They were part of a group of people who arrived in the Netherlands on 26 November.

With the rising concerns of the new strain, Dutch officials say they will test approximately 5 000 other people that came from South African countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eswatini, according to BusinessLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za