A star-studded lineup for the Mlindo Live Experience concert has been announced, and it has fans excited

Some of the stars who will grace the stage include Sjava, DJ Maphorisa, Big Zulu, Blaq Diamond, Kabza De Small and more

Mlindo The Vocalist is making his highly-anticipated comeback into the industry, and his concert will take place at the Carnival Big Top Arena

Mlindo The Vocalist is gearing up for his epic and once in a lifetime concert. The star, who took a young hiatus from the spotlight, is returning with new music, an album and a concert.

Mlindo reveals lineup for concert

Chart-topper Mlindo The Vocalist will be headlining his very first concert in June 2024. Fans are in for a treat as the star recently unveiled the performers at his show, and it is one of the big names in the local music scene.

The Mlindo Live Experience concert will take place at the Carnival Big Top Arena on 15 June.

Sharing the news, Mlindo asked his supporters to grab their tickets while they can.

"My good people, I’m finally doing my 1st live experience @carnival City. Please show love and support, your boy, let’s make this show massive. Get your tickets for 15 June. I’m going full ON #mlindoliveexperience. (New album loading."

DJ Maphorisa, among the stars, announced

A man, Mlindo The Vocalist, who once had a fallout with DJ Maphorisa, is part of the lineup.

In the poster he shared, some names include Sjava, Big Zulu, Blaq Diamond, Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter, Young Stunna and Grammy-nominated star Musa Keys.

Fans are elated, and they cannot wait to experience this extravaganza.

Mlindo shares meaning behind new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mlindo The Vocalist, shared the meaning behind his song Isandla Sikababa. The title loosely translates to 'My Father's Hand.'

In it, Mlindo delves deep into the dark world of Gender-Based Violence and speaks about his own experience with it. He told the story of a neighbour who had to deal with his father's constant attacks on his mother.

