Musa Keys Reacts to Losing Out on a Grammy: “I’m a Proud and Happy Young Kid From Giyani”
- Musa Keys has reacted to losing out on a Grammy Award by expressing his pride in being nominated
- The Selema hitmaker was nominated for Best African Music Performance for Unavailable with Davido
- The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Some artists view a mere nomination for a prestigious award as a significant accomplishment. The same can be said for superstar Musa Keys.
Musa Keys reacts to Grammy snub
South African Music Award (SAMA) winner Musa Keys has penned a message of gratitude after experiencing the Grammy Awards. Not only did he attend, but he also graced the Best African Music Performance category by being a nominee.
The hit song Unavailable with Davido was nominated and was up against some stiff competition. Ultimately, Tyla won with Water.
The hotly contested 66th Annual Grammy Awards occurred at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted them.
“Still that man. This is special man. God will always be at the top. Dream big, always aim for the highest and do not lose focus. When you reach your goals, do not forget the first day of your next life. My new place of residence the Grammys.”
“I am Grammy nominated. I'm a proud and happy young kid from Giyani. I made it to the stage. Might as well make it my place of residence.”
Fans wish Musa Keys well, cross fingers for another nomination
Supporters of the Selema hitmaker congratulated him on his achievement. Many are also rooting for him to get nominated again.
industryblitz said:
"Don't worry, YOU and @davido will be BACK very soon. GRAMMY NOMINATED."
glee.ful.xx shared:
"Davido liked this."
rethabilemonyane replied:
"God is so good! You’re doing AMAZING."
nyambati_' shared:
"I met Him at Blankets and asked who He was. Pole mzee."
anatii said:
"ALWAYS."
drealnovaofficial lauded:
"It’s even wild you being at this stage bro."
artvillain_ said:
"Much respect."
Trevor Noah praised for excellent hosting skills
In a previous report from Brielfy News, TV personality Trevor Noah hosted the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place in California.
This was Trevor Noah's fourth time hosting the prestigious music event, and Mzansi peeps lauded him for that.
