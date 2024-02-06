Global site navigation

Uncle Waffles Shows Off Invite to SZA’s Grammy Celebration Party: “Excited to Celebrate With You”
Celebrities

Uncle Waffles Shows Off Invite to SZA’s Grammy Celebration Party: “Excited to Celebrate With You”

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles was an invited guest to SZA's Grammy celebration afterparty, where she won three awards
  • Uncle Waffles shared the invite, which also stated that she would be the DJ and shared that she was excited to celebrate with SZA
  • The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Uncle Waffles was invited to SZA's Grammy party.
Uncle Waffles was invited to SZA’s Grammy celebration party. Image: @uncle.waffles, @sza
Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles proves just how big of a deal she is. She recently showed off an invite to SZA's Grammy celebration afterparty.

SZA wins three Grammys

The I Hate U hitmaker won three awards at Sunday night's award ceremony. Her album SOS saw her walking away with the best progressive R&B album and best R&B song.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Read also

Musa Keys reacts to losing out on a Grammy: "I'm a proud and happy young kid from Giyani"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gushing over her win, SZA shared a picture of herself holding the awards and captioned the post:

"Yesterday was an absolute fever dream !! Thank you so much @recordingacademy for having me. I’m so grateful to God my family my ancestors . My friends . My label and my incredible TEAM!! . I couldn’t have done any of this w out YALLS PRAYERS AND PATIENCE I love y’all!
"Thank you to every single person that forged this album out of thin air with me . Thank you to every person playing my shittttt zooming me up the charts over and over and over again. Thank you for Putting me in rooms ,conversations and stages I never dreamed of. . Only way from up is higher."

Uncle Waffles invited to Grammy party

Read also

Uncle Waffles hangs out with Kelly Rowland at the Grammys pre-party, SA reacts: "They're having fun"

Uncle Waffles shared the invite, which also stated that she would be the DJ and shared that she was excited to celebrate with SZA.

"Congratulations Queen @sza, excited to celebrate with you."

Fans react to Uncle Waffles' flex

Fans of the Peacock Revisit hitmaker were reminded that Uncle Waffles is still a big deal.

@esihle_s said:

"You're such a big deal, girl."

@Tique_Molaoa said:

"Waffles booking fees. She really is HER!"

@al333xus asked:

"Uncle, fly me out real quick."

@TeflonDonRozsay asked:

"When are we congratulating you?"

@Ladi_TheKing expressed:

"Love it for you so hard."

Musa Keys celebrates Grammy nomination

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Keys has reacted to losing out on a Grammy Award by expressing his pride in being nominated.

The Selema hitmaker was nominated for Best African Music Performance for Unavailable with Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel