Uncle Waffles Shows Off Invite to SZA’s Grammy Celebration Party: “Excited to Celebrate With You”
- Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles was an invited guest to SZA's Grammy celebration afterparty, where she won three awards
- Uncle Waffles shared the invite, which also stated that she would be the DJ and shared that she was excited to celebrate with SZA
Uncle Waffles proves just how big of a deal she is. She recently showed off an invite to SZA's Grammy celebration afterparty.
SZA wins three Grammys
The I Hate U hitmaker won three awards at Sunday night's award ceremony. Her album SOS saw her walking away with the best progressive R&B album and best R&B song.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Gushing over her win, SZA shared a picture of herself holding the awards and captioned the post:
"Yesterday was an absolute fever dream !! Thank you so much @recordingacademy for having me. I’m so grateful to God my family my ancestors . My friends . My label and my incredible TEAM!! . I couldn’t have done any of this w out YALLS PRAYERS AND PATIENCE I love y’all!
"Thank you to every single person that forged this album out of thin air with me . Thank you to every person playing my shittttt zooming me up the charts over and over and over again. Thank you for Putting me in rooms ,conversations and stages I never dreamed of. . Only way from up is higher."
Uncle Waffles invited to Grammy party
Uncle Waffles shared the invite, which also stated that she would be the DJ and shared that she was excited to celebrate with SZA.
"Congratulations Queen @sza, excited to celebrate with you."
Fans react to Uncle Waffles' flex
Fans of the Peacock Revisit hitmaker were reminded that Uncle Waffles is still a big deal.
@esihle_s said:
"You're such a big deal, girl."
@Tique_Molaoa said:
"Waffles booking fees. She really is HER!"
@al333xus asked:
"Uncle, fly me out real quick."
@TeflonDonRozsay asked:
"When are we congratulating you?"
@Ladi_TheKing expressed:
"Love it for you so hard."
Musa Keys celebrates Grammy nomination
In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Keys has reacted to losing out on a Grammy Award by expressing his pride in being nominated.
The Selema hitmaker was nominated for Best African Music Performance for Unavailable with Davido.
