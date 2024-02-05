South African star Uncle Waffles attended the 66th annual Grammy Awards in the USA and performed at the pre-party

Kelly Rowland had a sweet interaction with Uncle Waffles at the event, with social media users reacting positively to their interaction

Uncle Waffles has been gaining recognition locally and internationally, with notable mentions from Beyoncé and Drake

Uncle Waffles is among the many South African stars who flew to the USA to attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The star performed at the star-studded pre-party.

Uncle Waffles and Kelly Rowland had a brief interaction at the Grammys pre-party. Image: @unclewaffles and @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles and Kelly Rowland's sweet interaction

Uncle Waffles is the star we think she is. The Tanzania hitmaker has been making waves locally and internationally, and we are here for it. She has been getting recognition from top stars like Beyoncé and Drake.

She recently performed at the Grammy Awards pre-party. A video shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland going to greet her. The stunning women had a heartwarming moment, hugging each other and having a quick chat. The caption of the post read:

"Kelly Rowland with Uncle Waffles at Grammys Pre-Party."

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Rowland and Uncle Waffles' video

Social media users shared reactions to the sweet interactions between the stars. Many said they both looked happy.

@EveJaxson said:

"They're having fun."

@FutureBite commented:

"Anele Mdoda really wish this was her."

@queenkrone said:

"Kelly is just a vibe "

@Buddhar6 wrote:

"Man... didn't know that my words had so much power... those gatekeepers r Hella passed good! Damned sodomites"

@NqobaniMguni9 commented:

"Illuminate confirmed."

Cyril Ramaphosa shows love to Tyla for Grammy Award win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following Tyla's momentous win at the Grammy Awards, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated her in a social media post, saying she made the country proud. South Africans used it as an opportunity to throw shade at the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Tyla on bagging her first win at the Grammy Awards. The singer won in the newly added category for Best African Music Performance for Water against fellow nominees Musa Keys and Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News