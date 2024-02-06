A video of Trevor Noah meeting Beyoncé at the Grammys has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The award-winning star gushed over Beyoncé, greeting her enthusiastically and posing for a photo

Social media users reacted with jealousy and admiration for Trevor's encounter with their favourite singer

A video of South African TV host and comedian Trevor Noah failing to keep calm while talking to Beyoncé Knowles at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media.

Trevor Noah couldn't keep calm after meeting Beyoncé at the Grammys.

Trevor Noah gushes over Beyoncé at the Grammys

Mzansi star Trevor Noah did the most as the host of the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles over the past weekend. The star got to meet and interview some of the greatest names in the entertainment industry.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows the moment Trevor got to interact with Beyoncé at the glamourous event. Trevor was over the moon as he greeted the Halo hitmaker before posing for a photo. The caption on the video read:

"Trevoh Noah and Beyonce at the Grammys..❤"

Fans react to Trevor and Beyoncé's video

Social media users had much to say about Bey and Trevor's brief encounter at the event. Some people were jealous of the former The Daily Show host for meeting their favourite singer, others felt Trevor was doing too much.

@pellelilly said:

"Is she now white Bathong."

@iNgwe_Kazi added:

"What’s this thing he’s doing of putting his hands together and almost bowing to Beyoncé? That’s what I mean."

@RichBlackWidow noted:

"Nice to be Trevor Noah indeed "

@daequanbeats wrote:

"He is living the life."

John Legend shares video using Trevor Noah’s phone at the Grammys

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning American singer and songwriter John Legend shared a behind-the-scenes video at the just-ended Grammy Awards. The All Of Me hitmaker revealed that he took Trevor Noah's phone while hosting the Grammy Awards.

A lot happened at the Grammy Awards, and we love the videos that keep coming out on social media. A clip shared by controversial South African entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X shows what John Legend did while Trevor was hosting the Grammys.

