The highly anticipated South Africa Music Awards (SAMAs) saw several local stars taking home top awards

Stars such as internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee, Zakes Banwini and Amapiano star Musa Keys bagged SAMAs

Musa Keys emerged as one of the night's top winners after winning the TECNO Record of the Year Award

Musa Makamu, popularly known by his stage name Musa Keys, became one of the top winners at the just ended South African music Awards. The night was filled with glitz and glam and big wins from local stars.

Musa Keys won the TECNO Record of the Year Award at the #SAMA28. Image: @MusaKeyss.

The star who has been releasing hit after hit was crowned the king of South African music when he bagged the TECNO Record of the Year Award.

According to Sunday World, Makhadzi who has been taking over the music industry with her hits and electric performances took home the TECNO Music Video of the Year for her hit song Ghanama while Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar and Sumba scooped the TikTok Most Viral Song of the Year.

Other top winners from the night include Zakes Bantwini who won his first SAMA gongs for his smash hit Osama. According to reports Zakes bagged the Best Collaboration and Samro Highest Radio Airplay Compossers awards and Grammy Award winning DJ and music producer Black Coffee befittingly won the International Achiever award.

