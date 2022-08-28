The South African Music Awards saw South African stars dressed in their best outfits

The Mzansi fashion police were on the lookout for the best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Stars such as Zakes Banwtwini, Lootlove, Bontle Modiselle and her husband Priddy Ugly and Makhadzi did not disappoint

Local stars came out dressed in their Sunday best to celebrate the local music industry at the highly anticipated South African Music Awards. The awards ceremony took over the entire weekend with the first event held on Saturday.

Stars such as Zakes Bantwini, Lootlove, Makhadzi and Berita are among the best dressed at the SAMA awards. Image: @makhadzisa, @zakesbantwini and @lootlove2.

Source: Instagram

Top Mzansi stars oozed elegance on the awards show's red carpet. Briefly News takes a look at some of the best-dressed stars.

Makhadzi

Makhadzi is on her way to becoming one of the best-dressed musicians in the country. The Mjolo hitmaker caused a stir on social media when she posted a snap of her stunning little black dress on her Twitter page.

Zakes Bantwini

The Osama hitmaker may have bagged his first SAMA award tonight for his music but he also deserves an award for the red suit he wore. Zakes Bantwini proved that he is not just an ordinary musician with his extraordinary fit.

Lootlove

Probably the best-dressed star of the night, Lootlove oozed elegance with a figure-hugging orange dress. The stunner posted pics of her stunning gown on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Let’s Hear it for the back of the dress!"

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly

Mr and Mrs Moloi reminded Mzansi why they are regarded as one of the country's power couples. The stars rocked up at the #SAMA20 draped in some stylish outfits. Bontle showed off her impressive curves in a mini dress while her hubby wore matching clothes.

Berita

Afro-soul singer Berita did not let her messy divorce from Nota Baloyi hinder her from showing off her stylish side. The singer looked stylish in a fiery red dress.

