Sophie Ndaba Lichaba poured her heart out in a birthday tribute for her gorgeous daughter Rudo

The dotting mother marked her daughter's special day with a lovely picture alongside a lengthy caption

The former Generations star's followers flocked to her timeline to help her celebrate her baby girl, many couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the mother and daughter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sophie Ndaba is a proud mother. The talented actress took to her social media pages to celebrate her beautiful daughter Rudo's trip around the sun.

Sophie Ndaba has posted sweet pictures to mark her daughter Rudo's birthday. Image: @sophiendaba.

Source: Instagram

The loving mother shared lovely snaps with her baby girl and wrote a lengthy touching tribute. She wished her daughter well and referred to her as a 'star.' The proud mother wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my gorgeous princess. May God continue to keep you for me and allow you to shine n shine n shine as the star you are in my life. God is doing a good thing in you. Never forget that! Mommy loves you from here to eternity. Happy Birthday, Rushni. Mommy's Twin."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sophie Ndaba's fans and industry colleagues took to her Instagram page to help her celebrate Rudo's birthday. According to iHarare, some were taken aback by the uncanny resemblance between the mother and daughter, who can easily pass as twins.

@kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"Ohhhh happy birthday my nunus."

@thembiseete_said:

"Happy birthday Nana."

@lerato_mvelase noted:

"Happy birthday."

@basetsanakumalo commented:

"Happy birthday to your darling daughter friend. Sending light, love and blessings to her."

@doreenemorris added:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter Rushni. Excited to see God showing up for and shining through her. Love and blessings."

@princessshumi said:

"Happy birthday to your photocopy and many more to come."

Dineo Ranaka shows love to her 1st 2 baby daddies in Instagram post: "Such peaceful gents those ones"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Dineo Ranaka has nothing but love for her first two baby daddies. The star, who has three babies with different fathers, said the first two are the best because they are peaceful.

The media personality took to her social media pages to touch on the dynamics of blended families, saying they cannot be understood by everyone.

The post comes days after another post where she opened up about her last marriage, which lasted less than nine months.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News