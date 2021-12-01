South Africa has seen a surge in the number of people who have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours

This sharp increase in the vaccination rate has been credited to fears over the Omicron variant and the proposed vaccine mandate

While the exact nature and extent of the vaccine mandate ae yet to be announced, South Africans do not want their vaccination status to get in the way of their festive season plans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recently been reported as having the most cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has inspired many of its residents to want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Another reason South Africans are rushing to vaccination sites is that President Ramaphosa announced on Sunday (28 November) that certain places and activities will soon be placed under a vaccine mandate, which only allows access to vaccinated people.

In recent weeks South Africa has been experiencing a slow vaccine uptake, as the percentage of fully vaccinated South Africans has remained at less than 30%, TimesLIVE reports.

The proposed vaccine mandate and Omicron variant have caused people to get vaccinated. Image: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The effect of people's fear about the Omicron variant

According to BusinessTech, 175 395 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours, a third of which were in Gauteng. This figure represents an increase of 5.6% from the previous day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is predicted that the uncertainty of the nature of Omicron has caused people to put their vaccine hesitancy aside and take measures to protect themselves, as suggested by President Ramaphosa in his speech on Sunday.

The regulations around the vaccine mandate are yet to be revealed, but many South Africans do not want to be excluded from enjoying the festive period and are getting vaccinated so that they can go to restaurants, bars, and events.

South Africans react to surge in vaccination rate

@BryanCulross said:

"Sadly DA are MIA when it comes to investigating Covid!"

@conraadx believes:

"The vaccine never worked and real scientists are being silenced."

@KinBentley shared:

"This is despicable medical tyranny for a virus with a 99.9% survival rate. Instead of trusting this propaganda or the jab, demand that ivermectin be made available to anyone with possible Covid symptoms. It has proven highly effective against all phases and variants of Covid-19."

@CandessKos remarked:

"We are for sure that student who starts typing an hour before submission."

@OldManZack said:

"This is music to my ears. Music! That it took a mutation which higher vaccination rates could have prevented is another story. But lets encourage this vaccine wave as much as possible!"

Over 50s stand a chance to win R100k if they get vaccinated before Christmas

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health has decided to increase the incentive to get South Africans over the age of 50 vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The department is now offering citizens R200 Vooma vouchers for groceries if they get the Covid19 jab, raising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

The Health Department says people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of dying during the fourth wave if they are not vaccinated.

Source: Briefly.co.za