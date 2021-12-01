The Department of Health will now be giving away R200 grocery vouchers as part of the Vooma vaccination drive

South African citizens over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the voucher and can redeem their vouchers at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets

The 50-plus age group will also stand a chance of winning cash prizes in lucky draws that will take place in the months of December and January

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has decided to increase the incentive to get South Africans over the age of 50 vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The department is now offering citizens R200 Vooma vouchers for groceries if they get the Covid19 jab, raising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

The Health Department says people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of dying during the fourth wave if they are not vaccinated, according to a report by .

In addition to offering grocery vouchers, the department says it will also ensure that older citizens have transport money to travel to vaccination sites. The vouchers are redeemable at Shoprite, Checkers and USave supermarkets.

There are 260 000 vouchers up for grabs. The Health Department has urged people over the age of 50 to get their jabs before Christmas.

Over-50s have the opportunity to win prizes

The Department of Health has partnered with DG Murray Trust to get more people vaccinated and will be offering people over the age of 50 the opportunity to win prizes when they get vaccinated, according to News24.

Over-50s stand a chance of winning R100 000 in cash and other prizes totalling R2 million. The lucky prize draws will be conducted in December and January.

The trust says people who have already received their R100 Vooma vouchers will be given an additional R100 as well.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the rollout of R200 Vooma vouchers. Here's what they had to say:

@Botho_Molefe said:

"Where does this money come from?"

@Sanza_Sibanyoni said:

"This obsession of going the extra mile to 'save the unvaccinated from dying' is tiring now. You even go as far as doubling the Vooma voucher to lure them to take the vaccine. Let people die naturally, it is clear they don't want to take the vaccine. Stop forcing them."

@mkhize_mlondi said:

"Only R200? They better make it R5k so they can buy their grandkids Christmas presents."

@flekkie82 said:

"Their immune systems have been working 50+ years. Why would they die now???"

