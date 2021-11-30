Mandatory Vaccine Backlash, Public Sector Unions Say No to Compulsory Jab

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that vaccines would be made mandatory under certain conditions has been met with resistance

The Public Servants Association (PSA), the Southern African Policing Union (Sapu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) are all opposing compulsory vaccinations

The unions are encouraging members to voluntarily get vaccinated but said that people must be given the choice

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Cosatu's support for mandatory vaccines public sector unions are digging their heels and are saying not to compulsory vaccinations.

The Public Servants Association (PSA), the Southern African Policing Union (Sapu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have all said that they will not cooperate with mandatory Covid 19 vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that vaccines would be made mandatory has been met with resistance. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19, vaccines would be made compulsory for certain locations and activities.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka has encouraged members to get vaccinated but said that the vaccines should remain voluntary according to News24.

He warned that making the vaccine mandatory will make people anxious and some are still worried about possible side effects of the jab.

The New York Times has reported that South Africa has one of the better vaccination rates on the African continent.

25% of the population has been fully vaccinated in South Africa but the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new Omicron variant is unknown and it will take weeks to get results.

