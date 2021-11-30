Lobby groups, including Business for SA, have made suggestions about how the government's proposed vaccine mandate should be implemented

Suggestions for places where one may only enter with proof of vaccination include cinemas, public transport, events, and restaurants

Limiting access to indoor settings is the main priority as unvaccinated people are less protected in these spaces

Business for SA(B4SA) is a South African lobby group that has urged President Ramaphosa to make it compulsory for workplaces to allow access for vaccinated people only.

B4SA's suggestion follows the president's announcement on Sunday (28 Nov) night that vaccine mandates will soon be implemented at certain venues and for specific activities, following task team meetings.

According to Daily Maverick, the chair of B4SA, Martin Kingston, has said that while ventilation in transport and public spaces is necessary, the government needs to further protect its citizens from the spread of Covid-19.

Where the vaccine mandate could potentially be applied

B4SA has expressed their desire for workplaces to be protected by government-imposed vaccine mandates and to institute policies that only allow unvaccinated people in indoor public spaces in the event of an emergency.

“We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and aeroplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns, " Kingston said.

TimesLIVE reports that government services (such as Home Affairs and post offices), events, restaurants, and cinemas are among the potential vaccine mandate sites. The debate around limiting access to essential services, including grocery stores and hospitals, to vaccinated people, continues.

Reactions to potential vaccine mandate plans

@KeletsoLethabho said:

"May their business rest in peace."

@Dexigner2 shared:

"We will revolt against this mandatory vaccine and we will go to the streets if we have to. We shall see how this saga will come to an end."

@mabitjam asked:

"Where is their official statement?"

@ZweLeth29101425 said:

"I suppose only the taxes of the lab rats will build and maintain those restricted areas."

@mbuhles shared:

"Let them try it, they'll see."

No unvaccinated people at indoor events says Professor Abdool Karim

Yesterday Briefly News reported that during the Health Department's media conference yesterday (29 November), Professor Salim Abdool Karim stated that indoor events are too risky for unvaccinated people so it is not advised that they attend such gatherings.

His suggestion is based on scientific evidence that unvaccinated people are more likely to suffer severe symptoms of the new Omicron variant. Most South Africans who are currently in hospital with the new variant are unvaccinated.

